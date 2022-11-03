Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-11-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 12:17 IST
Sandalwood tree stolen from Odisha Raj Bhavan premises
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A sandalwood tree standing in the high security Raj Bhavan premises here was allegedly chopped down and stolen, police said on Thursday.

The tree was cut on Tuesday and Raj Bhavan has lodged a written complaint at the Capital police station here.

Police are verifying CCTV footages by there is no trace of the thieves so far, the police said.

Some suspects are under the scanner and the real culprit will be nabbed soon, the police added.

Permission is required from the forest department at the time of harvest and transport of sandal wood, which is primarily used for extraction of sandal oil.

India has imposed an export ban on sandalwood and instated conservation measures to protect the species in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

