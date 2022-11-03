Left Menu

Sainsbury's sees shoppers spreading out cost of Christmas

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-11-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 13:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket group, said consumers were trying to spread out the cost of Christmas by buying products earlier as they try to manage household budgets in the face of high inflation.

Chief executive Simon Roberts also told reporters on Thursday that he was also seeing a shift to own brand products in food, as shoppers tried to make savings to cope with the higher cost of living.

