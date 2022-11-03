Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure in two Ukrainian regions - grid operator
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-11-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russian missile attacks hit energy infrastructure in the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk late on Wednesday, further complicating the work of the energy system, Ukraine's grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday.
The regions of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk are both Ukrainian steelmaking hubs. Russian strikes have damaged 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Dnipropetrovsk
- Zaporizhzhia
- Ukrenergo
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia says it repelled Ukrainian attempt to capture nuclear plant -RIA
Russia arranging a 'propaganda show' in Kherson - senior Ukrainian official
Russia bans civilians from entering occupied Ukrainian region of Kherson
Russia's men in Kherson tell civilians to flee, pledge to repel looming Ukrainian attack
'Reality can hurt', Ukrainian official tells Russia over Kherson