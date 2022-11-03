Russian missiles hit energy infrastructure in two Ukrainian regions - grid operator

Russian missile attacks hit energy infrastructure in the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk late on Wednesday, further complicating the work of the energy system, Ukraine's grid operator Ukrenergo said on Thursday.

The regions of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk are both Ukrainian steelmaking hubs. Russian strikes have damaged 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.

