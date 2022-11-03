Left Menu

Dhanuka Agritech sets up new R&D centre in Palwal, Haryana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-11-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 03-11-2022 20:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DhanukaLtd)
Agrochemcial firm Dhanuka Agritech on Thursday said it has set up a new research and development centre at Palwal in Haryana with an investment of Rs 10 crore.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is scheduled to inaugurate the 'Dhanuka Agritech Research & Technology Centre' (DART) on Friday, Dhanuka Group Chairman R G Agarwal told reporters here.

The facility, which is part of 6-acre campus, will be open for farmers, researchers and other stakeholders of the agriculture sector. The company also provide practical training to farmers in fields.

The R&D centre will have organic synthesis lab, analytical lab, formulation lab, soil and water analysis lab, agri R&D lab, botanicals lab, bio-pesticides lab, bioassay lab, insect-rearing lab and training centre.

The facility is equipped to undertake basic, applied and adaptive research to address current and future challenges for the sustainable development of Indian agriculture.

''We will charge a very nominal fees from farmers for testing facilities at our different labs,'' Agarwal said, adding that the rates for others will also be 20 per cent less than the market rates.

Dhanuka Group is one of India's leading plant protection companies and is listed on the BSE and NSE. The company has three manufacturing units located in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and J&K.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

