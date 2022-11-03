Schools in Noida to start online classes due to rising air pollution

All schools will hold online classes mandatorily for students from class 1 to class 8 in Gautam Budh Nagar district until 8th November in wake of rising air pollution. According to the notice issued by District Magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar, Dharamveer Singh, schools have also been advised to hold online classes for students studying class 9 to class 12 as much as possible.

"All outdoor activities are to be restricted until further notice," read the notice from District Magistrate Dharamveer Singh. Earlier, the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed bad air as Noida, which is part of the national capital region, slipped to an AQI of 393, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 318 and continued to remain in the 'very poor category, as per data released by SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) India. (ANI)

