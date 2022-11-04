PM Modi announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased, injured person in MP's Betul accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the accident that took place in Madhya Pradesh's Betul killing 11 people, and announced an ex-gratia for the next of kin of each deceased and also the injured. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased persons and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM @narendramodi" tweeted PMO. As many as 11 persons were killed and one person sustained injuries after an SUV they were travelling in collided with a bus near Jhallar police station in Betul in the wee hours of Friday, an official said.

Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) Simala Prasad said that the accident occurred around 2 am. An empty bus was moving on the road and the SUV, which was coming from the Amravati district collided head-on with the bus. "There were 11 people travelling, including the driver, in the vehicle (SUV) and all of them died on the spot. The Tavera smashed into the bus in the collision. All the persons who died were labourers who had been working at Kalamta village in Amaravati district for the last 20 days. They left from Amaravati at around 9 pm on Thursday and met with an accident here," She added.

The injured person is undergoing treatment in the hospital. Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

