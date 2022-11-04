Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator: TTF gas futures market is healthy, price cap unwise

However, Germany and the Netherlands, both relatively wealthy and with large industrial sectors that are highly dependent on gas, oppose a cap. The AFM also said the introduction of an alternative European benchmark - another Commission proposal - is something market participants do not appear to want, and which "will do little to address the fundamentals of excessive energy prices ...

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 04-11-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 12:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Dutch regulator: TTF gas futures market is healthy, price cap unwise
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The Dutch regulator which oversees the TTF, Europe's main natural gas futures market, on Thursday warned that attempts to impose a cap on futures prices could have negative consequences, including physical shortages. European gas prices have been driven by supply and demand since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, and there has been no sign of manipulation or excess speculation despite the sharp price rise, the Financial Markets Authority (AFM) said in its annual review of policy.

The agency is critical of "the European tendency toward a price cap or very strict volatility rules," board member Hanzo van Beusekom said at a press conference. "The market is functioning adequately and with interventions you never know what you may get, the consequences may be worse than you expect."

He said that while the AFM understands high gas prices are painful for businesses and consumers, they have triggered investments in new European LNG infrastructure and led to shipments of LNG being sent to Europe instead of Asia. The European Commission in October said it would consider setting a "dynamic" price cap on TTF futures, after Italy, Belgium, Poland and 12 other countries called for an EU gas price cap.

Since TTF futures prices are used as the reference price in LNG contracts, the hope is that capping TTF prices would mean lower prices for European gas imports. However, Germany and the Netherlands, both relatively wealthy and with large industrial sectors that are highly dependent on gas, oppose a cap.

The AFM also said the introduction of an alternative European benchmark - another Commission proposal - is something market participants do not appear to want, and which "will do little to address the fundamentals of excessive energy prices ... in the EU." The AFM said it did conditionally support another idea under consideration by the Commission, "circuit breakers" to limit large movements in prices on a single day and ensure orderly trading. However it argued that will not help lower prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; 'Dreaming of the Heavens': China launches final module to space station and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV maker Nio; China striving to control new COVID outbreaks - commission and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID curbs exact wider business toll on Yum, EV ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies; Uganda says Ebola outbreak death toll rises to 48 and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 from Florida; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first Falcon Heavy mission since 2019 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022