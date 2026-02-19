Left Menu

Poland's Presidential Veto Shakes Judicial Reform

Poland's President Karol Nawrocki has vetoed a bill aimed at reforming the National Council of the Judiciary (KRS), citing concerns over the politicization of the judiciary, a contentious issue since 2015. The decision is a significant move in the ongoing debate over judicial independence in Poland.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:05 IST
  • Poland

In a decisive move, President Karol Nawrocki of Poland has vetoed a contentious bill designed to reform the National Council of the Judiciary, known as the KRS.

The council plays a crucial role in appointing judges, and its operations have been under intense scrutiny, especially after the nationalist government led the country from 2015 to 2023, a period when the KRS was criticized for being overly politicized.

Nawrocki's decision comes amid growing concerns over the independence of Poland's judiciary, a pivotal issue that has sparked significant debate within the nation. Critics argue that reforms were needed to depoliticize the council and ensure a fair judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

