MP: CBI court sentences 5 persons to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment in Vyapam case

A special CBI court convicted five persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each in the Vyapam scam on Friday. The court also acquitted four others due to lack of evidence.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 19:00 IST
Special Public Prosecutor CBI, Manuji Upadhyay (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A special CBI court sentenced five persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each in the Vyapam scam on Friday. The court also acquitted four others due to lack of evidence. The court of Judge Nitiraj Singh Sisodiya convicted solver Nitin Upadhyay, candidate Vijay Tyagi, candidate Devendra Gond, candidate Deewana Paliya and candidate Pradeep Singh Rawat under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120B of IPC and sections 3(D)(1)(2)/4 of MPRE act.

Special Public Prosecutor CBI, Manuji Upadhyay said that four candidates and one solver were convicted for forgery in Jail Prahari Recruitment Examination-2012 conducted by the Vyapam, which is now known as Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB). The candidates were accused that they had passed the exam by placing solvers in their places. "A charge sheet of ten accused was presented before the court. Following which, the court convicted five accused to seven years of RI and imposed a fine of Rs 10000 each. The court, however, acquitted the four persons because of a lack of evidence against them. Besides, one accused Pradeep Tyagi was absconding during the trial, his case has been separated," Upadhayay added. (ANI)

