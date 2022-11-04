Left Menu

Pro-rata pension benefits extended to JCOs/ORs with 10-year service

These officers should have more than 10 years of qualifying service in defence service and should be those who join/joined central public enterprises/central autonomous bodies/central public sector undertaking on permanent absorption/employment. Earlier this benefit had been limited to the commissioned officers only, the statement from the ministry of defence said.

04-11-2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI
The ministry of defence (MoD) has extended the benefit of the provision of pro-rata pension to junior commissioned officers (JCOs)/other ranks (ORs) of the defence services. These officers should have more than 10 years of qualifying service in defence service and should be those who join/joined central public enterprises/central autonomous bodies/central public sector undertaking on permanent absorption/employment. Earlier this benefit had been limited to the commissioned officers only, the statement from the ministry of defence said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had approved a proposal of the department of ex-servicemen in this regard and the Ministry issued the necessary order on November 4. JCOs/ORs with not less than 10 years of qualifying service in defence service will be entitled to receive pro-rata pension in accordance with provisions of this order, the statement said. It is notable that the provisions will be applicable to those JCOs/ORs who are absorbed/appointed in central public sector enterprises/central public sector undertaking on or after March 6, 1985 or central autonomous bodies on or after March 31, 1987. However, the financial benefit in past cases will be allowed prospectively from the date of issue of this order. (ANI)

