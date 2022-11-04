Left Menu

IAF, Singapore Air Force in Joint Military Training exercise

The two Air Forces have resumed this training after a pause of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Updated: 04-11-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 23:31 IST
Photo Source: PIB. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The 11th edition of the annual Joint Military Training (JMT) between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Royal Singapore Air Force (RSAF) commenced at Air Force Station in Kalaikunda on Thursday after a gap of two years. The two Air Forces have resumed this training after a pause of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This edition of JMT would be conducted over a period of six weeks. The bilateral phase of the exercise will be conducted from November 9-18, 2022 and will see the two Air Forces engage in advanced air combat simulations," the Ministry of Defence said. The exercise underscores the strong and longstanding relationship between India and Singapore in the domain of defence cooperation.

"The RSAF is participating in JMT-2022 with F-16 aircraft, while the IAF would field the Su-30 MKI, Jaguar, MiG-29 and LCA Tejas aircraft. The exercise underscores the strong and longstanding relationship between India and Singapore in the domain of defence cooperation. It seeks to provide the participating contingents with an opportunity to share valuable operational knowledge, experiences and best practices, while strengthening the professional bonds between the two Air Forces," the ministry said in a statement. (ANI)

