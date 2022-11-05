Left Menu

"I saw exorbitant amount of money reaching AAP Gujarat office..." Indranil Rajyaguru after rejoining Congress

Former AAP leader Indranil Rajyaguru, a day after rejoining Congress alleged that he saw "exorbitant" amounts of money reaching the AAP office in Gujarat

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 15:51 IST
"I saw exorbitant amount of money reaching AAP Gujarat office..." Indranil Rajyaguru after rejoining Congress
Former AAP leader Indranil Rajyaguru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after rejoining Congress, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Indranil Rajyaguru on Saturday alleged that he saw "exorbitant" amounts of money reaching the AAP office in Gujarat. His statement came a day after he resigned from AAP and rejoined Congress. He had quit Congress just six months back.

While talking to ANI, Rajyaguru said "I went to AAP to defeat BJP but I was told to adjust." "After I returned to Congress, AAP alleged I wanted to be CM face and demanded tickets for 15 people. But the CM face was pre-decided and I was told not to insist and that list comes from Kamalam (Gujarat BJP HQ) and they have to go with it," he said.

He further claimed that he was told that a huge amount of money reached the AAP Gujarat office from the Chief Minister of Delhi and Punjab through private jets. "I also saw a lot of money coming & asked where is it from. Both CMs (Kejriwal and Mann) had come to Rajkot and it was then that I asked about it, they signaled (shows an airborne aircraft) and said that's how. It's a party that befools people. So, I returned to Congress," he said.

Earlier on Friday, AAP announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party's National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections. Gadhvi is also a member of AAP's National Executive.

The party made this announcement following a crowdsourcing campaign under which the people of the state could give their opinion on a number and an email id shared by the party until 5 pm, November 3. Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the campaign on October 29 asking people whom they wanted as their chief ministerial candidate.

Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the chief minister of the state. Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, which coincides with that of Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022