Trade body joins hands with Taiwan for green technology

The local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has joined hands with National Productivity Council, and Taiwan which would provide industries innovative green solutions to curb carbon footprints in the wake of growing climate change threats. ICCI president Sriramulu and the productivity council director-general Sandeep Kumar Nayak signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard on Friday, a release from the chambers said on Saturday.

Earlier, an 8-member delegation of Taiwan-China Productivity Centre held a meeting with industrialists and entrepreneurs during which Taiwan assured to provide technology to promote green technology in energy efficieny, smart e-mobility, water treatment and smart agriculture, said the release.

The green technology would reduce energy consumption while reducing an equal amount of greenhouse gas in India, it said.

Technology such as cloud-connected e-mobility, power-generating elevators, electrodialysis for industrial waste water treatment, IoT-based grain processing and storage are the focus areas.

Srimulur showcased the Coimbatore region, its industrious culture, heritage sites, and innovative entrepreneurship while Nayak urged industries to use the opportunity and make 'Make in India' concept a success, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)