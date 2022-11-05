Left Menu

Sudhir Suri murder case: Shiv Sena (Taksali) party members stage protest in Amritsar

Shiv Sena (Taksali) party members staged a protest in Amritsar over the death of its leader Sudhir Suri who died on Friday after being shot outside a temple.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 17:42 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiv Sena (Taksali) party members staged a protest in Amritsar over the death of its leader Sudhir Suri who died on Friday after being shot outside a temple. Heavy police force has been deployed at the protest site.

Sudhir Suri was shot dead on Friday outside Gopal Mandir on Majitha Road, one of the busiest places in the city, where he and some other leaders of the party were holding a protest.He was then taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The police soon after the incident took place, arrested the accused along with recovery of weapons.

Earlier, the dead body of Sudhir Suri has been brought to the Post mortem unit on Majitha Road in Punjab's Amritsar. The security outside the post-mortem unit has also been tightened, hours before the conduct of his post-mortem.

On Friday, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that all angles and conspiracies into the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar will be investigated thoroughly. The Punjab DGP further said that they have arrested the person accused in the matter and have booked a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"It is an unfortunate incident and we condemn it strongly. I have come to review the situation on the spot where the unfortunate incident happened. The assailant has been arrested on the spot and an FIR under Section 302 has been against the accused. The investigation is being done. All the angles including conspiracies behind the murder and all those who are behind the incident are being probed," said DGP Yadav. The DGP had also appealed to the public to maintain peace and harmony in the city, while refusing to comment about any Khalistani involvement in the matter stating that the matter is currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

