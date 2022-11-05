Left Menu

CEC Rajiv Kumar to attend last rites of Shyam Saran Negi, 'first voter of independent India'

Negi, a teacher by profession, voted in every election since 1951 and has never missed an opportunity to vote.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:31 IST
CEC Rajiv Kumar to attend last rites of Shyam Saran Negi, 'first voter of independent India'
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday left for Kalpa in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh to meet the bereaved family of Shyam Saran Negi's, the "first voter of independent India" who passed away today at the age of 106. CEC Kumar will attend Shyam Saran Negi Negi's last rites.

Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot on November 2 for next month's assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh. Negi had cast his first vote in the country's first general elections on October 23, 1951, in the Kalpa polling station.

He cast his vote for the 34th time on November 2 this year which became his last. Born in July 1917 in the tribal district of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh, Negi had been a state icon since 2014. He cast his vote 16 times in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the Chief Electoral Office of Himachal, Negi, a teacher by profession, voted in every election since 1951 and has never missed an opportunity to vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Shyam Saran Negi's demise and said he will inspire every citizen of the country, especially the youth to perform their duty of casting vote in the elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Remnants of China's Long March 5B rocket re-enter atmosphere and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022