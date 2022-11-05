Left Menu

U'Khand CM directs officials to expedite recruitment process in departments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed the officers to expedite the recruitment process in the state and asked all the secretaries to make available the information on vacancies in their departments within a week.

U'Khand CM directs officials to expedite recruitment process in departments
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed the officers to expedite the recruitment process in the state and asked all the secretaries to make available the information on vacancies in their departments within a week. "Regular employment fairs should be organized by the Employment and Skill Development Department for employment and self-employment, in which cooperation of industrial organizations should also be taken. So that more and more people of the state can get employment opportunities," CM Dhami directed the officials in the meeting held at the Secretariat on Saturday.

The Chief Minister said that the files of the departments should not remain unnecessarily pending at the government level as the cognizance of this will also be taken from the Chief Minister's Office. "The requisitions for the vacant posts of various departments to be sent to the commission should be examined and sent as soon as possible," he further said, adding that all the necessary formalities should be completed properly before sending the requisition so that the recruitment process can be accelerated.

Dhami said that it is also the responsibility of the departmental officers to ensure that speedy work is done at the departmental level in the implementation of the schemes, for this the departments will have to improve their functioning. "In view of departmental utility, action should also be ensured to fill essential and important nature posts expeditiously," Dhami added. (ANI)

