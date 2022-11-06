Left Menu

Kuwait's KIPIC says first phase of Al-Zour refinery starts commercial operations - KUNA

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2022 13:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 13:02 IST
Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co (KIPIC) said on Sunday the first phase of Al-Zour refinery has started commercial operations, according to state news agency (KUNA).

The commercial launch comes after the project started last month to produce and sell primary quantities of fuel oil and supply it to local power stations.

Originally planned more than a decade ago but repeatedly delayed, Al-Zour will be the largest integrated refinery and petrochemical plant in Kuwait.

