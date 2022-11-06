Delhi: Accused died in road accident, while escaping

One person died in the national capital Delhi after being hit by an unknown vehicle. "The person was an accused, escaping from police custody when the incident happened," officials said The deceased was identified as Rahul (22), an auto driver, and a resident of Majnu ka Tilla.

On Saturday, a complaint was registered against the deceased by a woman complainant accusing him of harassing and misbehaving with her. "On Saturday, at about 11.15 pm, one woman, age 40 years came to Civil Lines Police Station, and registered a complaint against one auto driver for harassing and misbehaving with her, who is still at the Civil Lines Metro Station," Delhi Police said.

The police registered the complaint of the woman and sent two constables and one head constable to apprehend the accused auto driver. Acting on the tip-off the police officials went to nab the auto driver, who was in an inebriated condition. "The auto driver was found near the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station in an inebriated condition. The accused was asked to come to the Police Station. Then all three alongwith the lady came back towards Police Station," the police said.

"On reaching the Police Station, the alleged auto driver was parking his TSR just outside Police Station Gate and meanwhile the complainant started becoming aggressive. The staff tried to pacify the complainant," police said further. Adding that meanwhile alleged auto driver, Rahul, escaped from near the gate itself. The accused got hit by one unknown vehicle while absconding. The auto driver was rushed to the hospital in an injured condition, where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Civil Lines Police Station against the driver of the unknown vehicle. The police are investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

