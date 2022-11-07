Left Menu

Suspected member of AQIS arrested in Kolkata

According to a senior official, the 20-year-old man who was identified as Moniruddin Khan who allegedly provided logistical support to the organisation by helping in recruitment as well as preparing false Indian ID cards.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested a suspected member of Al Qaeda (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, the official said on Sunday. The man identified as Moniruddin Khan, 20, allegedly provided logistical support to the organisation by helping in recruitment as well as preparing false Indian ID cards, the official further said.

The suspected AQIS member was produced to the Culcutta court and was remanded to police custody till November 14. He was arrested on Saturday night from his hideout in Mathurapur in the South 24 Parganas district.

"We came to know of his hideout after questioning those arrested earlier. We laid a trap and arrested him from Mathurapur on Saturday," the senior officer said. Earlier on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested two suspects from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Uttarkhand's Haridwar for their alleged links with the terror group Al-Qaeda. They were taken into custody after questioning some accused who were already arrested for having links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The arrested suspects have been identified as 28-year-old Aas Mohammed and 23-year-old Mohammed Harris. Aas is a resident of UP's Saharanpur, while Harris hails from Uttarkhand's Haridwar. (ANI)

