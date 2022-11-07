Left Menu

PM Modi to visit Karnataka on Nov 11, to flag off Vande Bharat train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on November 11 and participate in several programs and events across the state. This will include the launching of Vande Bharat train, a new terminal at the airport, and the unveiling of the statue of progress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Karnataka on November 11 and participate in several programs and events across the state, said officials. The list of programs PM Modi is going to attend on November 11 includes the launching of Vande Bharat (Chennai-Mysore-Bangalore) train from SBC railway station. It was a long-pending demand of the people of Karnataka state and PM Modi will be flagging off this high-speed train, said officials.

PM Modi will garland the statue of Kanakadasa in MLA Bhawan in Bengaluru. He will also inaugurate a new terminal at the Kempegowda International Airport. There was also a need for this. As the number of international passengers arriving in Bangalore is huge, an international terminal with a capacity of 25 lakhs and 100 counters is being inaugurated, said officials.

If both terminals are combined, it will be the largest airport in the country after Delhi. It will complement the development of Karnataka and Bangalore. Tourism, industry, IT, and BT sectors will also be greatly benefited, they pointed out. PM Modi will also unveil the 108-feet-tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda during his visit to the state.

Kempegowdas is known for his major contribution to the development of Bengaluru. He built the city of Bangalore and thus the statue has been named The Statue of Progress. It will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister who is leading the entire country towards progress, and a public rally will also be organized on the occasion, they said.

Karnataka State Chief Minister Basavaraju Bommai along with ministers and prominent BJP leaders will also participate in programs, they added. (ANI)

