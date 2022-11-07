Global leaders have a climate credibility problem - former U.S. Vice President Al Gore

Global leaders have a credibility problem when it comes to climate change, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore told the COP27 climate conference on Monday, criticizing developed nations' pursuit of gas resources in Africa.

"We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and we're starting to act, but we're not doing enough," Gore said during a speech at the opening ceremony of the summit. "We must see the so-called 'dash for gas' for what it really is: a dash down a bridge to nowhere, leaving the countries of the world facing climate chaos and billions in stranded assets, especially here in Africa.

"We have to move beyond the era of fossil fuel colonialism."

