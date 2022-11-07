Global leaders have a climate credibility problem - former U.S. Vice President Al Gore
Global leaders have a credibility problem when it comes to climate change, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore told the COP27 climate conference on Monday, criticizing developed nations' pursuit of gas resources in Africa.
"We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and we're starting to act, but we're not doing enough," Gore said during a speech at the opening ceremony of the summit. "We must see the so-called 'dash for gas' for what it really is: a dash down a bridge to nowhere, leaving the countries of the world facing climate chaos and billions in stranded assets, especially here in Africa.
"We have to move beyond the era of fossil fuel colonialism."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more
Saudi forum set to draw U.S. business leaders despite tensions
Health News Roundup: Pfizer COVID vaccine price hike to boost revenue for years, rivals may follow; REUTERS EVENTS-U.S. is talking to companies about drug price negotiations and more
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Barrack to testify in own defense at 'foreign agent' trial; U.S. appeals court temporarily blocks Biden's student loan forgiveness plan and more
Russia's Shoigu holds second call with U.S. defense secretary in three days