Left Menu

Scope for improvement in functioning of GST regime: Tamil Nadu FM Thiaga Rajan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:32 IST
Scope for improvement in functioning of GST regime: Tamil Nadu FM Thiaga Rajan
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Monday said there is room for improvement in the functioning of the GST regime.

Speaking at the TIOL Tax Congress, 2022, he said there are ''sincere concerns'' on whether the Goods and Services Tax (GST) is moving to its best possible state by dedicating right amount of resources, human and technology as well as data analytics.

''I must say there is still a lot of room for improvement… I have no political or personal complaints about how the GST Council functions but I do think that we could be implementing this a lot better with a lot more resources and a lot more diligence and attention than we spend today,'' he said.

Thiaga Rajan said that even though the Council is supposed to meet every three months, it does not meet every three months.

''There are many groups of ministers or sub-committees which have been formed that are not quite meeting…,'' he said.

The GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, last met in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022