J-K: 20 injured in Handwara accident; details underway

Atleast 20 people were injured after the vehicle carrying them met with an accident in the Watyin area of Handwara in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 11:03 IST
At least 20 people were injured after the vehicle carrying them met with an accident in the Watyin area of Handwara in the Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Tuesday. Details of the accident are currently underway.

Previously, after the snowfall lashed the Gulmarg-Butapathri road on Saturday night, six people were reported injured in a car accident near Nagin on the next day (Sunday) due to overspeeding despite the promulgation of strict driving instructions, an Army press release had informed. All passengers were then rescued and taken to the hospital. (ANI)

