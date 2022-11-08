KOLKATA OIL & VANASPATI PRICES

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 16:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
(All rates are including GST) Refined Groundnut Oil : Rs.2900.00-3000.00 Per 15 Kg.

Mustard Oil :Rs.2520.00-Rs.2650.00 Per 15 Kg.

Sunflower Oil refined : Rs.2450.00-Rs.2500.00 Per 15 Kg.

Coconut Oil Unquoted Mustard oil : Rs.16,200.00 Per quintal Refined Soyabean Oil :Rs.15,450.00-15,500.00 Per quintal Refined Ricebran Oil :Rs.13,800.00-13,900.00 Per quintal Refined Palmolene :Rs.11,150.00-11,200.00 Per quintal Mustard Seed(Old) :Rs.7200.00-7300.00 Per quintal Vanaspati Rs.1650.00-Rs.1900.00 Per 15 Kg.

---- NOTE: The Jute Balers' Association office is closed today due to Gurunanak Birthday holiday. Thus we are unable to issue today's jute and jutegoods prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

