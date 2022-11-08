Left Menu

Gujarat polls: AAP releases sixth list of 20 candidates

Earlier on November 4, the AAP government announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party's National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 19:19 IST
Gujarat polls: AAP releases sixth list of 20 candidates
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its sixth list of 20 candidates for Gujarat Assembly elections. So far, Aam Aadmi Party has announced 73 candidates for Gujarat. Earlier on November 4, the AAP government announced Isudan Gadhvi, the party's National Joint General Secretary as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Gadhvi is also a member of AAP's National Executive. The party made this announcement following a crowdsourcing campaign under which the people of the state could give their opinion on a number and an email ID shared by the party until 5 pm, November 3.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the campaign on October 29 asking people whom they wanted as their chief ministerial candidate. Prior to the Assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP had conducted a survey in which Bhagwant Mann had been the clear popular choice. Mann went on to become the chief minister of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the Election Commission announced the dates for the Assembly elections in Gujarat. The elections will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will occur on December 8, which coincides with Himachal Pradesh's result date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022