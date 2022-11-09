Left Menu

Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand booked for making indecent remarks against PM Modi

"A viral video came to notice through social media in which Mahant Yati Narsinghanand was making indecent remarks against the Hon'ble Prime Minister and other great men. Taking cognizance of which a case has been registered at Police Station Mussoorie," the SP said in a video.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 08:37 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 08:37 IST
Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand booked for making indecent remarks against PM Modi
Yati Narsinghanand in an old picture. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A case was registered against controversial priest of Dasna Devi temple Yati Narsinghanand for allegedly making indecent remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures in a viral video, a police official said on Tuesday. According to Superintendent of Police Rural, Ghaziabad, Iraj Raja, the case has been registered at the Masuri police station.

"A viral video came to notice through social media in which Mahant Yati Narsinghanand was making indecent remarks against the Hon'ble Prime Minister and other great men. Taking cognizance of which a case has been registered at Police Station Mussoorie," the SP said in a video. The police have registered a case under IPC sections 153a (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295a (deliberate act intended to outrage religious feelings).

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022