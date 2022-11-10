Commodity-linked stocks drag FTSE 100 lower; AstraZeneca jumps

UK's FTSE 100 index fell on Thursday, as losses in miners and oil giants outweighed gains in drugmaker AstraZeneca, with investors awaiting key U.S. inflation data due later in the day.

The large-cap FTSE 100 dipped 0.2%. Energy firms and miners fell 1.0% and 1.5%, respectively, tracking prices of oil and metals that were hit by a stronger U.S. dollar. Although, the declines were limited by a 1.5% rise in shares of AstraZeneca after it raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast on boost from sales of its roster of cancer drugs.

The wider pharmaceuticals sector rose 1.2% by 0954 GMT. British Gas owner Centrica zoomed 7.7% after an upbeat forecast as it said it plans to buy back up to 5% of its shares.

Investors' focus is on data, which will likely show U.S. consumer prices easing in the monthly and yearly core numbers for October to 0.5% and 6.5%, respectively, according to a Reuters poll. "Another hot reading could be the latest in a growing list of setbacks for investors, who have been all too keen to buy at discounted levels in the hope the data rewards them. So far, it hasn't," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Data from the UK also painted a dour picture of the economy, with a recent report showing British house prices fell for the first time in 28 months in October. Among other gainers, Haleon gained 0.4% after the former consumer health arm of GSK lifted its sales as it saw an accelerated growth in its oral health division. GSK was up 0.7%.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 shed 0.4%, but cut declines after WH Smith added 2.3% after the company reinstated dividends and posted an annual profit.

