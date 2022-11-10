Left Menu

NHPC board okays Jalpower Corp merger

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 17:41 IST
NHPC board okays Jalpower Corp merger
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to merge the company's arm Jalpower Corporation Ltd with itself.

NHPC had acquired Jalpower Corporation Ltd (JPCL) and its 120 MW Rangit Stage-IV hydro power project in March 2021 through insolvency proceedings.

''Board of Directors of NHPC Ltd (Company or Transferee Company) in its meeting held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 has inter-alia approved the scheme of merger/ amalgamation of Jalpower Corporation Ltd (Transferor Company) (a wholly owned subsidiary of NHPC) with the Company,'' it said in a BSE filing.

It also stated that since the merger is between wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company, no cash or issue of new shares shall be undertaken.

There will be no change in shareholding pattern post merger.

Earlier in March 2021, the company had informed the bourses that it has completed the formalities for the takeover of Rangit Stage-IV Hydro Electric Project (120 MW) by remitting Rs 165 crore to the account of JPCL for distribution to the creditors as per the approved resolution plan.

JPCL is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of NHPC Ltd, it had stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022