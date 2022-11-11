Left Menu

Inox Green mobilises Rs 333 cr from anchor investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2022 11:11 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 11:11 IST
Inox Green mobilises Rs 333 cr from anchor investors
  • Country:
  • India

Inox Green Energy Services, a subsidiary of Inox Wind, has collected Rs 333 crore from anchor investors.

The funds were raised a day before its initial share-sale that opened for public subscription on Friday. The issue will conclude on November 15.

The company has decided to allocate 5.12 crore shares to anchor investors at Rs 65 apiece aggregating the transaction size to Rs 333 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website late night on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Nomura Singapore Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Private Limited, HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF are among the anchor investors.

The Rs 740-crore initial public offering (IPO) of Inox Green comprises a fresh issue and an offer for sale of Rs 370 crore each.

The company has fixed a price band of Rs 61-65 per share for its IPO. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Inox Green is engaged in the business of providing long-term Operation and Maintenance (O&M) services for wind farm projects, specifically for wind turbine generators and common infrastructure facilities on wind farms.

Shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022