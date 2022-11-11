US Treasury Secretary meets FM Sitharaman
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who is on a day-long visit to India, on Friday met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the 9th meeting of the India-US Economic Financial Partnership here.Union Finance Minister Smt.
''Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and US Treasury Secretary Dr. @SecYellen meet ahead of the 9th meeting of India-US Economic Financial Partnership #EFP, in New Delhi, today,'' the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.
During the meeting, both sides will discuss issues of mutual interest, including climate finance, multilateral issues, India-US cooperation at G20 under India's presidency, taxation, supply chain resilience, global economy and macroeconomic outlook.
