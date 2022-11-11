CPWD can help India become 3rd largest economy: Hardeep Puri

CPWD can help the country become third largest economy by 2030 with its fast paced work, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said on Friday.

With its modern, green, and efficient management technologies, the department will be able to fulfil the expectations that the Centre and the country have from them, he said. Addressing the engineers on the platinum jubilee of CPWD Engineers Association, Puri said that CPWD is one of the crucial departments of the government and has major contributions in important projects like Central Vista.

''CPWD is not just a mere department, it is one of the crucial parts of the government. They have major contributions in important projects like Central Vista, Rashtrapati Bhawan, North and South Block. ''With modern, green and efficient management technologies, I'm certain that the CPWD will be able to fulfil the expectations that the Centre and the country have from them,'' the Union Minister said.

''With the CPWD's fast-paced developmental works, I'm quite certain that we will improve our GDP further. ''India will surly be the third largest economy in the world by 2030. The overall contribution of this department will continue to lead India to a further developed country in the coming years,'' he said.

Minister of State Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore said that the CPWD should take up more international projects and increase its international collaborations to showcase its potential on a global scale.

''I urge the engineer's association to build the institutional capacity within CPWD to enable international collaborations. ''I am happy to note that the department has started prioritising environment-friendly and sustainable structures by using technologies that minimise the carbon footprint across the construction lifecycle and by combining construction technologies with indigenous and locally sourced materials,'' Kishore said.

He said that the CPWD has also developed its own rating system which emphasises energy efficiency, water conservation, and project safety.

''The provision of making solar rooftop panels, rainwater harvesting systems, and wastewater recycling plants mandatory in all central government buildings maintained by the CPWD, is also a welcome initiative,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)