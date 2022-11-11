Left Menu

Lumpy skin disease: Punjab to vaccinate its cattle population between February-April next year

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-11-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 22:11 IST
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab to vaccinate its cattle population between February-April next year
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government on Friday said it has chalked out an action plan for early prevention of lumpy skin disease in cattle and a vaccination campaign will start from February 15 next year.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar directed the officials concerned to start the vaccination drive from February 15 and vaccinate the entire 25 lakh cattle population in the state by April 30. The ministers asked the officials to make a foolproof strategy to complete this vaccination target within the time frame.

They also directed officials to immediately initiate the process for procuring about 25 lakh doses of vaccine from the Veterinary Biological & Research Institute, Hyderabad.

Vikas Pratap, principal secretary of the animal husbandry department, said so far about 9.21 lakh cattle have been vaccinated with goat pox while 94,000 more doses are available with the state.

The contagious disease spreads rapidly among animals through flies, mosquitoes and ticks. It causes soft blister-like nodules all over the body, fever, runny nose, watery eyes, salivation, reduced milk yield and difficulty in eating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022