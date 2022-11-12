Left Menu

Navy conducts 'Prasthan', an offshore security exercise off Mumbai

According to the Navy, various crisis situations such as attacks by terrorists, bomb threats, fire, blow out and medical evacuations were simulated during the exercise.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 18:30 IST
Navy conducts 'Prasthan', an offshore security exercise off Mumbai
Ssecurity exercise by Indian Navy offcoast Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Navy on Saturday conducted 'Prasthan', a structured exercise to evaluate organisational effectiveness in protecting offshore assets off Mumbai on an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) platform 150 km into the sea. 'Prasthan' is conducted twice a year under the aegis of Headquarters, Western Naval Command. It aims to assess various measures and protocols conceived to address security threats and other contingencies that may arise in offshore oil production platforms.

According to the Navy, various crisis situations such as attacks by terrorists, bomb threats, fire, blow out and medical evacuations were simulated during the exercise. Partner agencies such as the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, ONGC, Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA), the police, fisheries and customs activated their emergency procedures to deal with the contingencies. The Indian Navy is the lead agency and has been entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the oil production platforms off the coasts of India.

A detailed analysis will be undertaken to assess areas and aspects that need improvement and attention. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
3
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022