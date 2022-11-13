Left Menu

IRBN constable shot dead by colleague in Itanagar

The accused, Diyum Wangru Taidong, a head constable in the 2nd IRBN Battalion, fired two rounds with his service rifle (AK 47) at the victim after a short argument. Mamoi was rushed to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), Naharlagun where doctors declared him bought dead.

An Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBN) personnel was shot dead by his colleague following a heated argument at the Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in Doimukh police station limits, the police said on Saturday. The victim, identified as Chingri Momai was a constable. He was shot dead by his colleague on Friday night at around 10.00 pm, officials said.

Doimukh police station in-charge Inya Ete said that the accused, Diyum Wangru Taidong, a head constable in the 2nd IRBN Battalion, fired two rounds with his service rifle (AK 47) at the victim after a short argument. "Mamoi was rushed to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS), Naharlagun where doctors declared him bought dead," Ete said.

Following the incident, a case was registered against the accused, and the deceased's body was sent to RKM hospital Itanagar for the inquest and periodic medical examination (PME). "The accused has been arrested and weapon of offence with two empty cases and 28 live rounds is seized. We are looking into the case," Balkar Singh, Sub-Inspector, Doimukh Police Station said. (ANI)

