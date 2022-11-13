Left Menu

50-year-old held for raping 5-year-old speech-impaired girl in Bhopal

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old speech-impaired girl in Kolar locality of Bhopal, police said.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 15:47 IST
50-year-old held for raping 5-year-old speech-impaired girl in Bhopal
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old speech-impaired girl in Kolar locality of Bhopal, police said. The arrest was made on Friday.

"The accused's house is situated in front of the house of the minor girl. One of the women in the neighborhood heard the scream of the girl and then informed the survivor's mother. After that, she reached the house of the accused and rescued the girl. Later, the kin lodged a complaint against the accused," Kolar police station in-charge Chandra Kant Patel said. Acting on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused and the police arrested the accused.

Further proceedings of the administration on the illegal possession of the accused are going on, Patel added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022