Rahul tries his hands at drum during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tried his hand on drum with artists at a cultural show in Kalamnuri, Hingoli district in Maharashtra during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 23:19 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi trying his hands at a drum. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tried his hand at a drum with artistes at a cultural show at Kalamnuri in the Hingoli district of Maharashtra, on the sidelines of the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. The yatra, led by the Congress MP, reached its 66th day on Sunday with its ongoing leg in Maharashtra.

The yatra resumed from the Shevala village of Kalamnuri in Hingoli district on Saturday. The yatra previously covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana before entering Maharashtra. Rahul will visit 15 Assembly and 6 Parliamentary constituencies in five districts of Maharashtra, covering a distance of 382 kms.

The 3,570-km nationwide march, which was launched on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 kms in the coming days.It will culminate in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress had claimed earlier in a statement. The yatra has drawn support from other Opposition parties and organisations from across the country.

During the ongoing Maharashtra leg of the march, Shiv Sena leader and former deputy chief minister Aaditya Thackeray was seen matching steps with Rahul. All the party MPs, leaders and workers, including Rahul, are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs have also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

