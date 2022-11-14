KTR seeks Centre's approval for phase-2 of Hyderabad Metro

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday sought the Central government's approval for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase -II project.

Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-II from BHEL to Lakdikapul costing Rs 8,453 crore is a jointly owned project of Government of India and Government of Telangana with external financial assistance.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, the Telangana Minister KTR requested to include the said proposal in the ensuing budget of the central governmnet for the year 2023-24. The new Metro Line is proposed to be of 26 kilometres long with 23 stations.KTR sought to meet the Union Minister to explain the project. To avoid delays in processing, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) of the project (as prepared by DMRC) and other related documents were sent to GoI by the Telangana Government on October 27, 2022, the Minister added.KTR said that Hyderabad is the fastest-growing metropolitan city in terms of quarterly and year-on-year growth of the real estate sector, especially since 2019-20. With the opening up of all the offices in the post-COVID scenario, he added that the need for expansion and strengthening of the public transportation system needs no emphasis.The Phase-I of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Project spanning over 69 kilometres was successfully implemented and fully operational. Incidentally, it is the world's largest Metro Rail Project in PPP mode under the VGF scheme of the Government of India, he said. (ANI)

