Fire breaks out in showroom's basement in Mumbai's Chembur

On the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, a fire broke out in the Bata showroom basement at Shivashish Complex in the Chembur area.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out in a Bata showroom basement at Shivashish Complex in the Chembur area on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, said fire officials. Five fire tenders are at the spot. No casualties have been reported so far, added the fire officials.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Chembur.

No injury was reported in the incident. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far. (ANI)

