Both Russia and Ukraine tortured prisoners of war, UN says

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 15-11-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:43 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The U.N. human rights office (OHCHR) said on Tuesday that both Russia and Ukraine have tortured prisoners of war during the nearly nine-month conflict, citing examples including the use of electric shocks and forced nudity.

The U.N. Ukraine-based monitoring team based its findings on interviews with more than 100 prisoners of war on each side of the conflict. The interviews with Ukrainian prisoners of war were conducted after their release, since Russia did not grant access to detention sites, it said.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, denies torture or other forms of maltreatment of POWs. Kyiv has previously said it checks all information regarding the treatment of POWs and will investigate any violations and take appropriate legal action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

