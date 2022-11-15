Left Menu

Japan Kishida calls for French cooperation on free, open Indo-Pacific

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 16:48 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told French President Emmanual Macron on Tuesday that Tokyo hopes to strengthen cooperation with France toward achieving a "free and open Indo-Pacific."

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Kishida and Macron also discussed issues ranging from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China, climate change and energy, Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

