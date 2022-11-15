Japan Kishida calls for French cooperation on free, open Indo-Pacific

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told French President Emmanual Macron on Tuesday that Tokyo hopes to strengthen cooperation with France toward achieving a "free and open Indo-Pacific."

In a meeting held on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Kishida and Macron also discussed issues ranging from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, China, climate change and energy, Japan's foreign ministry said in a statement.

