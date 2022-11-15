Left Menu

Assam police apprehend two persons for transporting 7 ape-like endangered animals from Mizoram

These endangered animals were transported from Mizoram and were seized by the police team of Ramnathpur Police Station.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:01 IST
Assam police apprehend two persons for transporting 7 ape-like endangered animals from Mizoram
One of the rescued creatures (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police on Tuesday apprehended two men for allegedly transporting seven Ape-like endangered animals from Mizoram. The police team of Ramnathpur Police Station seized these endangered animals which were transported from Mizoram.

"Seven Ape-like endangered animals were seized by Hailakandi police team of Ramnathpur PS. Animals were transported from Mizoram. Two persons have been apprehended," Hailakandi police said adding that a legal action into the matter has also initiated. More details into this matter are underway.

Earlier on September 16, Khawzawl Police at Tuisenphai Checkgate rescued three two-spider monkeys (female with a baby) and one Indri Lemur suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar. The rescued endangered wild animals were then handed over to Customs Preventive Force in Champhai. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022