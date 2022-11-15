Left Menu

Diesel demand could shrink next year, IEA says

"High diesel prices are fuelling inflation, adding pressure on the global economy and world oil demand," the IEA said in its monthly oil market report. Diesel is the backbone of economic activity with uses spanning powering factories to heating homes and fuelling vehicles.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:11 IST
Diesel demand could shrink next year, IEA says
Representative image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday forecast a small decline in diesel and gasoil demand next year as persistently high prices stoke already high inflation rates and hit economic activity. "High diesel prices are fuelling inflation, adding pressure on the global economy and world oil demand," the IEA said in its monthly oil market report.

Diesel is the backbone of economic activity with uses spanning powering factories to heating homes and fuelling vehicles. Global demand for diesel and gasoil is forecast to fall to 400,0000 barrels per day (bpd) this year, from 1.5 million bpd in 2021, before contracting slightly next year, the IEA said.

Supply in diesel markets has been extremely tight in recent years, with global inventories trending well below average. An EU embargo on Russian crude and oil products in the coming months and a ban on maritime services is expected to tighten markets further, with the EU having to replace about 1 million bpd of Russian diesel, naphtha and fuel oil, the IEA said.

The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting collapse of fuel demand led to about 1 million bpd of net refining capacity loss, which partly explains the tightness, the IEA said. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February and French refinery strikes last month tightened the market further, pushing diesel profit margins to record highs above $80 a barrel, the agency added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022