Egyptian-British activist breaks hunger strike, according to letter on Twitter

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:38 IST
The family of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah said that he had broken his hunger strike, according to a letter posted on Twitter by his sister Sanaa Seif.
"I've broken my strike. I'll explain everything on Thursday," the letter dated on Monday said, according to the Tweet.
