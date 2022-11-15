MP minister serves elderly patient by pressing her feet in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar has once again hit the headlines after he was seen serving an elderly woman patient by pressing her feet at Civil Hospital Hajira in Gwalior. The minister also fed tea and biscuits to the patients in the hospital with his own hands.

Tomar told ANI, "I am a public servant. I am standing here only because of the blessing of my parents and the blessings of the public. Since the day I was elected, I have taken a resolution to serve the people. Under the campaign of serving people, a free eye checkup and cataract operation camp has been organised at the Civil Hospital in the district for 10 days from Monday. Tomar reached here to take the stock of management at the hospital on Monday night. In the meantime, he reached an elderly woman and talked to her and pressed her legs. Even on Tuesday, during his visit to the hospital, he was spotted pressing the feet of the patient.

Tomar said, "To know the well-being of the woman, I sat with her and talked to her. When she told me that her feet are paining, I immediately pressed the feet of that old lady. It is my duty, after reaching the hospital, I personally gave tea and biscuits to the patients and their relatives present in the hospital. This is an act of humanity and I will continue to serve the public. This is my resolution." (ANI)

