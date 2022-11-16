Left Menu

Russian strikes cause brief power cut in Moldova

President Maia Sandu, a vocal critic of Russia's invasion, denounced the attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, saying they also affected large numbers of people outside the country. Officials said power was cut to Moldova in the late afternoon after a line supplying electricity from neighbouring Romania was taken out of service.

Volleys of Russian missile strikes on Ukraine caused a brief power cut throughout neighbouring ex-Soviet Moldova on Tuesday and a senior official said further cuts were likely. President Maia Sandu, a vocal critic of Russia's invasion, denounced the attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, saying they also affected large numbers of people outside the country.

Officials said power was cut to Moldova in the late afternoon after a line supplying electricity from neighbouring Romania was taken out of service. It was restored an hour later. "Russian aggression against Ukraine has directly affected our country. The risk of power cuts remains high," Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, the official responsible for energy talks with Russia, said on the government's official Telegram channel.

"Any Russian bombardment of Ukrainian power stations could lead to a repeat of this situation with the power line cutting out." Moldova has warned of possible cuts owing to pricing and supply disputes with Russia over gas used to fuel the thermal station that provides much of the ex-Soviet state's power.

Sandu, who has enjoyed solid European Union backing since her 2020 election, wrote on Telegram that the Russian attacks "placed the lives of tens of thousands of people at risk." "We resolutely denounce these new attacks -- the largest against Ukraine since the start of the war."

