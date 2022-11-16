G20 agrees to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°c - declaration

Leaders at the G20 meeting in Bali on Wednesday agreed to pursue efforts to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C, including speeding up efforts to "phase down" unabated use of coal.

"We resolve to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C," a declaration issued at the end of the meeting said. "This will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries."

