UP: Man pushes girlfriend to death from fourth floor in Lucknow

In yet another sensational murder case, a man allegedly murdered his girlfriend by pushing her from the fourth floor of a building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, following a heated argument. The deceased sustained serious injuries and was taken to the King George's Medical University trauma centre by her relatives where doctors declared her dead during treatment.

"A girl died after falling from the fourth floor after a fight with a person living in the same colony. We have taken the family's statement in the matter, and an investigation is underway," said Chiranjeevnath Sinha, ADCP West, Lucknow. The incident took place in Sector H, Basant Kunj under Dubagga police station limits of the state capital on Tuesday night.

The deceased identified as Nidhi Gupta, in her teens, was in a relationship with Sufiyan who lived in the same colony, the police said. The FIR based on a complaint by the girl's family alleged that the accused Sufiyan used to pressurise Nidhi to convert her religion before marriage.

"A minor girl died after she was pushed from the fourth floor. A case under murder and caste conversation has been registered. Teams have been formed to find the accused. As per initial report the accused Sufiyan was trying to befriend the victim for past one-and-half years and both families were aware of this," said Joint Commissioner of Police Piyush Mordia. "Earlier, both families had quarreled over Sufiyan's gift to the victim. After the fight, the victim ran towards the terrace and the accused followed her. Family members then heard a sound and found the victim in a critical condition after she fell to the ground," added police official Mordia.

The Lucknow Police has filed a case against the accused Sufiyan under Section 302 and Sections 3 and 5 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh anti-conversion law. The matter is under investigation and efforts are on to nab the accused, who is absconding, polcie said. (ANI)

