Goa CM invites plastic industry to invest in coastal state

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday appealed to the plastic industry to invest in the coastal state in view of schemes and incentives provided by the government for industries.

He said the state government is providing a very conducive atmosphere for industries.

''There are many schemes and incentives for industries interested in investing in Goa. I would request the industry in exploring Goa as the investment destination,'' Sawant told delegates attending the Global MSME Convention for Plastic Industry in south Goa.

He said apart from being a tourist paradise, Goa also has a robust presence in knowledge-based industries. ''Industries such as IT, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology are doing very well. The plastic industry is the major industry which provides packaging and moulded items to pharma, electronics industry,'' Sawant said. The chief minister said plastic can play a major role in the agriculture sector in improving the productivity, yield, and income of farmers. ''All India Plastic Manufacturers' Association (AIPMA) can organise an exhibition and conference in Goa, especially on the use of plastic in agriculture so that the income of farmers can be increased,'' he added. He said the plastic industry has grown enormously in the last five years and showing an uptrend in demands in the coming years with an annual growth rate of 13 per cent.

The plastic industry is expected to achieve an annual turnover of Rs 10 lakh crore by 2027. ''Exports are expected to increase to Rs 2 lakh core by 2027. It is expected to give employment to one crore people in another five years,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)