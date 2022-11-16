Left Menu

Finland's Gasum says tribunal ruled it does not have to pay Gazprom in roubles

Gazprom shortly after stopped natural gas flows to Finland. "According to the award, Gasum is not obligated to pay in roubles nor through the proposed payment procedure," Gasum said in a statement on Wednesday. Gasum, which has a long-term natural gas supply contract with Gazprom, said the arbitral tribunal also mandated the two companies to continue negotiations over the dispute. Gazprom was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 16:29 IST
Finland's Gasum says tribunal ruled it does not have to pay Gazprom in roubles
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Finland

Finnish gas grid operator Gasum said on Wednesday an arbitral tribunal had ruled it was not obligated to pay Russian gas supplier Gazprom in roubles.

Gasum in May took Gazprom to arbitration after the Russian group had demanded that Gasum paid in roubles for gas after Europe imposed sanctions on Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Gazprom shortly after stopped natural gas flows to Finland. "According to the award, Gasum is not obligated to pay in roubles nor through the proposed payment procedure," Gasum said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gasum, which has a long-term natural gas supply contract with Gazprom, said the arbitral tribunal also mandated the two companies to continue negotiations over the dispute. Gazprom was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022