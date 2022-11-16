Delhi LG gives nod for creation of post of investigation director in Lokayukta office

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has cleared the Lokayukta proposal for the creation of the post of Director (Investigation), with sufficient seniority to head the Ombudsman's investigative wing, apart from creating posts of assistants and peons necessary for its daily functioning, said Administrative Reforms Department sources on Wednesday. "The Lokayukta in Delhi crippled severely ever since its inception due to lack of something as critical as a Director (Investigation) and support staff as basic as Assistants and Peons, which will soon find teeth for the discharge of its functions and responsibilities," the sources.

The body mandated with looking into complaints of corruption by public functionaries has been without an investigation in-charge. LG Saxena had recently, while clearing the Lokayukta's annual report for laying in the Assembly, highlighted the laments of the Lokayukta and advised the Chief Minister to address them.

The Lokayukta in their successive reports has been underlining that "there are several hurdles and hindrances in the smooth and efficient functioning of the Lokayukta." "Some of these relate to the independence of the Lokayukta due to a lack of financial autonomy and sufficient staff, which is a sine quo non for the proper functioning of the office of the Lokayukta," the sources said.

The Lokayukta had time and again pointed out that "most importantly the Lokayukta in Delhi is not provided with any investigating agency and a single man posted as Assistant Director (Investigation) is the only means of investigation available with the Delhi Lokayukta." Last month, Delhi Lieutenant Governor pulled up Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for an "inordinate delay" of three years in submitting Lokayukta reports.

Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the matter and said, "Being the custodian of public trust, it is incumbent upon higher public functionaries to display appropriate alertness in such matters of public importance". The LG has asked the CM to recall even on "earlier occasion, such delays were brought to CM's notice and subsequently, the matter was placed in the Assembly".

In his approval, conveyed to the CM, the LG has noted an inordinate delay of three years, apart from the fact that instead of laying down these reports before the Legislative Assembly, the suggestions and the recommendations made by the Lokayukta are debated for further strengthening the system of Lokayukta in Delhi, this inordinate delay has deprived the Assembly of taking cognizance of these important reports which deal with matters of corruption, abuse or misuse of position in cases of public functionaries. The LG has written to the CM, "I would like to advise that the Minister concerned may please be guided appropriately to dispose of such important matters of the public interest within a reasonable period so that the statutory purpose of laying it before the Legislative Assembly is not defeated and Delhi is not deprived of its wisdom". (ANI)

